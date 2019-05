Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is inviting interested volunteers to join them for their Spring Clean-up Day of the Trumbull Animal Shelter grounds on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m.-noon.

They are looking for volunteers to donate flowers to plant in the gardens. They are also in need of volunteers to rake, weed and mulch.

It will be held at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.

Bring gloves and any tools you think would be helpful for weeding and raking.