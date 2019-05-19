Leonard Bernstein, The Rise to Fame at Trumbull Library May 21

In honor of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., presents Leonard Bernstein, The Rise to Fame on Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Bernstein was the most gifted, famous, popular and successful musician produced by America. He was a virtuoso pianist and conductor, a composer of music ranging from Broadway musicals to the classical repertory, an educator, a lecturer, an author and a TV personality. This year is the centenary of Bernstein’s birth, making it the perfect time to celebrate this American treasure.

The program is presented by Jeffrey Engel. Engel has been giving lectures devoted to music history in colleges, libraries, retirement communities and other venues for some 20 years. He believes that such lectures should be entertaining as well as informative.

Since 2004, Engel has taught at Northwestern Connecticut Community College. He was a contributor to the 2001 edition of the New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians. In 2010, he was selected by Litchfield Magazine as one of the 50 most influential people in Litchfield County.

Free. Drop in or reserve seating by registering online trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.