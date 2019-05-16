Confessions of ‘Urban Archeologist’ at Trumbull Historical Society

It’s an interactive tour of hidden American history and culture.

Greg Van Antwerp, The Urban Archeologist, will take visitors on an interactive multimedia tour of hidden American history and culture at the Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m.

For decades, Van Antwerp has been uncovering item after item, story after story of forgotten people, places and things that deserve another moment in the spotlight, an announcement said. His discoveries are humorous — an 1867 recipe for Toad Ointment; historic — an 1861 Civil War Military Pass to the battle at Bull Run; rare — the 1932 home movies of a well-known Broadway playwright and stories behind their discovery, research and return.

For more information, call 203-377-6620.