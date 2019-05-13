Police charge Derby man with PCP dealing

A routine traffic stop led to a serious drug charge against a Derby man the evening of May 8.

According to police an officer on routine patrol spotted a car on Main Street with a license plate that indicated the car’s registration had been canceled. The officer followed the vehicle as it turned onto Chestnut Hill Road and then stopped it.

The driver, Aramis Rivas, 30, exited the car carrying a backpack with a padlock on it. The officer asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle or backpack and Rivas, after initially being evasive in answering, admitted to having drugs in the backpack, police said.

Officers found $530 cash and seven small plastic bags containing PCP mixed into cigar butts. The total amount of PCP was 5.4 grams, police said.

Rivas was charged with narcotics sale. He also was cited for driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. Bond was $15,000 for court May 16.