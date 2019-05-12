Baseball: Trumbull’s Andrew Harvey two hits Wilton

TRUMBULL — Trumbull won its third consecutive game with an 11-0 run-rule five-inning victory over Wilton on Saturday. 

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 11-7 overall and 8-6 in the FCIAC. 

Andrew Harvey allowed only singles to Luca Wetzel and Cole Judelson. 

Chris Briganti had two hits, including a three-run home run and four RBIs. 

Chris Brown and Kevin Bruggeman each singled and doubled and scored two runs apiece. 

Ray Leonzi had a tworun double. 

TRUMBULL 11, WILTON 0 (5) 

Wilton     000 00     0     2     3 

Trumbull 013 7x    11   11   1 

Batteries: Wilton- John McMahon (L), Nick Sheehan (4) and Cole Judelson; Trumbull- Andrew Harvey (W 3-1) and Kevin Bruggeman 

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull qualifies for state tourney
  2. Goulden, Cohane lead Crusaders
  3. High School girls summer hoop league
  4. Spikers all-for-one philosophy working well