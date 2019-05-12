Baseball: Trumbull’s Andrew Harvey two hits Wilton

TRUMBULL — Trumbull won its third consecutive game with an 11-0 run-rule five-inning victory over Wilton on Saturday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 11-7 overall and 8-6 in the FCIAC.

Andrew Harvey allowed only singles to Luca Wetzel and Cole Judelson.

Chris Briganti had two hits, including a three-run home run and four RBIs.

Chris Brown and Kevin Bruggeman each singled and doubled and scored two runs apiece.

Ray Leonzi had a two–run double.

TRUMBULL 11, WILTON 0 (5)

Wilton 000 00 0 2 3

Trumbull 013 7x 11 11 1

Batteries: Wilton- John McMahon (L), Nick Sheehan (4) and Cole Judelson; Trumbull- Andrew Harvey (W 3-1) and Kevin Bruggeman