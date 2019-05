Lilia Ivanovich scored six goals when coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets defeated Amity High, 18-8, on Saturday.

Jettke Gray had four goals, Isabelle Casucci three, Kylie Lucifora and Annie McNeil two each and Ryan Camiglio one.

Ivanovich (three), Jettke Gray (three), Bela Yoguez (one), Casucci (one) Erin Owens (one) and Lucifora (one) had assists.

Owens had nine saves.

Leading Amity were Fran Desisibo (4 goals), Ana Carney (2 goals), Mac Rahn (1 goal) and Lauren Ronai (1 goal).