Men’s golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of May 8 was held at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Jim Brodie with an 80. Don Cline finished second with an 82 and Bob Tavella had an 82 for third place.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Dick Lund in first place with a net 65. Bill Drenosky finished in second with a 66. Third place went to Donald Cline with a 68. Stephen Stefkovich took fourth with a 68. John Ghent had a 69 for fifth place. Robert Winston had a 69 for sixth place. Joe DeLuca had a 69 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Joe Banas in first place with a net 63. Second place went to Robert Kilton with a 67. Third place went to Carmen Ragosa with a 68. Dave Martini finished fourth with 68. John Thelen was in fifth with 69. Art Pranger finished in sixth with a 70. Bob Wolfe was seventh with a 70.

The closest to the pin on the 3rd hole went to Bill Smith at 8 feet 5 inches, and the closest on hole No. 12 was Dick Lund at 10 feet 3 inches.