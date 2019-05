Trumbull’s Damian Raptopoulos had 21 assists to lead coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-16) win over Westhill on Friday.

Joe DeFusco had 13 kills, 13 digs and an ace, as Trumbull improved to 9-7 overall and 7-4 in the FCIAC.

Maverick Grillo had 15 digs, seven kills and three aces.

Raptopoulos chipped in with five aces.

Trumbull visits Staples Monday at 4 p.m.