Baseball: Trumbull’s Nyarady shuts down Trinity Catholic

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High is looking to qualify for the FCIAC playoffs.

To do so, coach Phil Pacelli and his Eagles know there is no room for error.

Trumbull scored six runs in the fourth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit and went on to win an 11-1 run-rule decision over Trinity Catholic on Friday.

“Our fate is in our hands,” Pacelli said. “We’ve had some disappointing losses, but we are peaking at the right time. Justin Nyarady pitched great. This is his first good weather day and he took advantage.”

For the first three innings, both Nyarady and Trinity Catholic’s Mike Tamburri controlled the game from the rubber.

Each right hander was consistently ahead in the count on the board with regularity, and then finished off the at bat

Nyarady pitched six innings of five-hit ball and he loved the climate change.

“We had good chemistry calling the game (with pitching coach Tim Tvardzik and catcher Kevin Bruggeman),” the senior said. “I love it when both pitchers are throwing the ball well. It’s a challenge.”

Nyarady, with the warmer temperature, was able to get his curveball to spin. Tamburri, in turn, relied on a heavy fastball to retire the Eagles.

Coach Angelo Tsingerliotis’ Crusaders, now 4-13, struck first.

Nyarady have up a lead-off single to Sam Pensiero and got out of the jam when shortstop Chris Brown caught a liner and fired to Brian Hance at second for a double play.

Nyarady hadn’t gone to a 3-ball count on any batter, and set down nine straight, before Rod Salvatore worked out a one-out walk in the fourth inning.

Hance then robbed Nico Morse of a base hit when he turned a bad-hop into a fielder’s choice.

Anthony Possidento rescued the rally for the Crusaders when he lined a 1-2 pitch into the right field corner to score Morse.

Emmett Donaghue walked on a 3-2 pitch, but Bruggeman picked him off first base with Chris Briganti making the tag.

Brown tripled to start the Eagles’ six-run fourth. He tied the game when he scored on Briganti’s double to left field.

Five more hits would follow.

“Mike has been solid all season,” Tsingerliotis said. “In his last two outings against McMahon and Danbury he pitched four innings of great ball. The third time around the lineup is tough on pitchers. They get to know your tendancies. In the last two weeks, we lost to walk-offs in three games. We are four pitches away from seven wins.”

Trumbull took the lead, as Greg Kaufmann, Alex Canelaria (double), Hance, Tim Lojko and Bruggeman added hits. Ray Leonzi added a sacrifice fly off Will Schaner on in relief.

Pensiero and Salvatore opened the fifth with singles to right, but Nyarady got Morse to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

Trumbull took advantage of four walks, a hit batter, and an RBI single from Ryan Teixeira and a two-run double from Luke Masiuk to stop the game after six.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trumbull’s Justin Nyarady. A senior, he held Trinity Catholic at bay until his teammates could get their bats going. He struck out five, walked three, and rolled a pair of double plays.

QUOTABLE

“We are playing it game to game (at 10-7). Every time we play, we need to win to get into FCIACs.” — Justin Nyarady

TRUMBULL 11, TRINITY CATHOLIC 1 (6 INN.)

TRINITY CATHOLIC 000 100 — 1 5 1

TRUMBULL 006 005 — 11 10 0

Records: TC—4-13; T—7-10

Batteries: TC—Mike Tamburri (LP), Will Schaner (4) and Matt Claps; T—Justin Nyarady (WP) and Kevin Bruggeman