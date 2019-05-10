Middle school students compete in mathematics competition

Sixth grade students from Hillcrest and Madison Middle Schools competed against students from Jockey Hollow and STEM Academy of Monroe in the second annual Noetic Monroe/Trumbull Mathematics Competition.

The competition took place last month at Jockey Hollow Middle School and was organized by Kevin Welch of Monroe and Petrina Gunsolley and Gina Zuk of Trumbull. This year Team Trumbull won both the team and individual competitions.

The funding for this event was made possible with a grant from the Madison PTA with funds generated by a school-wide Walkathon.