Upcoming at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Caregiver Training: How Best to Care for Your Loved One — Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 a.m.

Open to the public. Join Katie Vanovitch of Senior Helpers to learn how to recognize the need for dignity while improving your approach on how to best help your loved one. It also can be difficult for a new caregiver to undertake the tasks of daily living for a loved one. Learn more about that transition from partner to caregiver, and how to keep your loved one safe, healthy, and happy with dignity. RSVP.

Annual Tea Party — Tea with the Stars. Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. Wear your most fabulous tea hat and join us for our annual Tea Party. This year, make sure to dress up as your favorite star and we will have a contest for the best dressed, most creative, and funniest celebrity look-a-like. A light lunch and dessert will be served. $5 per person. Registration is required. RSVP.

Vic Casaretti returns — Portraying Major Benjamin Tallmadge, Monday, May 20, 1 p.m.

Vic Casaretti brings another intriguing historical figure to life. Come and spend an afternoon with Major Benjamin Tallmadge and hear about his role in exposing and stopping the Arnold/Andre affair that would have led to the loss of the war to the British. RSVP.

Caregiver Support Group —Monday, May 20, 2 p.m. Are you caring for a loved one? Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. Most importantly, you’ll find out that you’re not alone. RSVP Ashley at 203-452-5135.

History Talks with Historian Arthur Gottlieb

Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m., New York World’s Fair. Join Historian Arthur N. Gottlieb, LCSW, CSA for a series of history presentations on various topics including Eleanor Roosevelt, New York World’s Fair, the Merritt Parkway and Rosie Riveter. Call for more information and RSVP.

Lotus Lantern Craft Workshop — Wednesday, May 22, 10:30 a.m. The Members of Korean Spirit and Culture Project will be present to make lotus flowers lanterns using colorful paper and wire frames. Also, they will present a lesson on Korean history and culture. Traditional homemade Korean desserts will be served at the end of class. RSVP.

Caregivers: Finding and Expanding Your Village — Wednesday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. Open to the public. Join Oasis Senior Advisors and Valerio Financial Group for an informative presentation about exploring the various resources, options, practices, and types of professionals to help you provide the best care for aging parents. Lunch will be served. For more information and RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, May 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only; you will pay the instructor the day of the class. RSVP.