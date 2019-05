TRUMBULL — Charlee Horton had three hits, including a home run, when St. Joseph defeated New Canaan, 9-0, on Thursday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, the top-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, is now 18-0 on the season, 14-0 in the FCIAC.

Horton drove in three runs.

Kyra McCarthy had two hits.

ST. JOSEPH 9, NEW CANAAN 0

NC 000 000 0- 0 5 1

SJ 204 210 x – 9 10 0

Batteries: NC- Hibbert (L), Mellas and Somma; SJ- Payton Doiron and Charlee Horton, Hannah Fahey