Bowling: Team 17 to meet Team 4 for Tuesday League title

Second-half leaders Team 17, made up of Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington and Ray Saksa, will take on first-half winners’ Lou Rybar, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo and Ron Fitzsimons from Team 4 next week to determine the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League title.

Team 17 won the second half by four points over Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on May 7.

Bob Fleming bowled the high scratch single game of 227.

Dave Martini bowled the individual with handicap game of 268,

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three game scratch series of 628.

Manny Cabral bowled the series with handicap of 714.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point champ with 127 points.

Charles Lee finished in second place with 126 points.

Angelo Cordone rolled a great series to finish by a .07 margin and was the league’s individual high average champion with a 194.29.

Bob Gregory was at 193.22 and John Verdeschi was at 192.53.