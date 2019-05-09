Scholar-athletes: Trumbull’s Chris Lepore, Caroline San Angelo feted

Trumbull High seniors Christopher Lepore and Caroline San Angelo were honored Sunday night at the Scholar-Athlete Banquet held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

Lepore and San Angelo were feted for their outstanding accomplishments, both in the classroom as well as in their chosen sports.

Each year, the CIAC, in conjunction with the Connecticut Association of Schools, honors one female and one male athlete from each member school, “Whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others, and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage.”

Bob Picozzi, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening and Adam Greenberg, former MLB player delivered the keynote address.