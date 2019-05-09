Man arrested for stealing factory keys also wanted in Trumbull

A Bridgeport man being sought for crimes in Fairfield and Trumbull was arrested after police said he stole a set of keys from a local factory.

Raymond Bridges, 59, of Brooks Street, Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of sixth-degree larceny and one count each of third-degree burglary and criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

On Wednesday, police said the owner of Jelliff Corp on Pequot Avenue complained that one of his employee’s keys had gone missing.

Police said they viewed the factory’s surveillance video and saw Bridges, who does not work there, walk through the factory shortly before the keys were found missing from the hook where they were hanging.

Police said they later found Bridges sitting in a car on Arctic Street. They said he had the stolen keys with him.

While Bridges was in custody, police said they determined that he matched the description of a man being sought for a burglary at Fairfield Cigars on the Post Road earlier Wednesday.

Police said Bridges had gone into the cigar store while the owner was standing outside the store and had taken more than $250 from the cash drawer.

Police said Trumbull police were also seeking Bridges for thefts in that town.