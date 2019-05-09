Softball: Trumbull defeats Norwalk Bears in eight innings

NORWALK — Trumbull pushed across the winning run in the top of the eighth inning in a 3-2 victory over Norwalk on Wednesday.

Kenzie Bruggeman was hit by a pitch in the eighth and pinch runner Charlotte Erenberg scored the game-winning run on an error.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles, ranked fourth in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, are now 16-1 overall and 12-1 in FCIAC play.

Emily Gell went 2-for-3 and allowed only three hits to get the win.

Mia Lanzarotto, Emily Whelan and Madyson Suda each singled and Briana Muro had an RBI for the Bears (9-7, 7-6 FCIAC).

TRUMBULL 3, NORWALK 2 (8 INN.)

TRUMBULL 010 001 01—3 5 2

NORWALK 002 000 00—2 3 2

Batteries: T—Emily Gell (W) and Cassi Barbato; N—Mia Lanzarotto (L, 6-7) and Katelyn Greco

Records: Norwalk 9-7, 7-6 FCIAC; Trumbull 16-1, 12-1 FCIAC