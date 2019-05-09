Baseball: Trumbull Eagles end Norwalk’s win skein

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High defeated the Norwalk Bears, 6-5, on Wednesday. 

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the FCIAC after snapping a four-game win streak by Norwalk (8-9). 

Trumbull will host Trinity Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m. 

The Eagles’ Chris Brown had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. 

Tim Lojko had two hits. 

Keegan Agostino and Jaden Echevaria each had RBI singles. 

TRUMBULL 6, NORWALK 5 

Norwalk     000 022 1     5     6     3 

Trumbull    230 100 X     6     7     1  

Batteries: Norwalk-Mike Boyian (L), Brandon Frederique (3), Ethan Platt (4), Myles Andriopolous (5) and Jaden Echevarria; Trumbull – Ryan Gomes (W, 4-3), Bryan Kraus (5), Andrew Harvey (6, S) and Kevin Bruggeman 

