Baseball: Trumbull Eagles end Norwalk’s win skein

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High defeated the Norwalk Bears, 6-5, on Wednesday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the FCIAC after snapping a four-game win streak by Norwalk (8-9).

Trumbull will host Trinity Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Eagles’ Chris Brown had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs.

Tim Lojko had two hits.

Keegan Agostino and Jaden Echevaria each had RBI singles.

TRUMBULL 6, NORWALK 5

Norwalk 000 022 1 5 6 3

Trumbull 230 100 X 6 7 1

Batteries: Norwalk-Mike Boyian (L), Brandon Frederique (3), Ethan Platt (4), Myles Andriopolous (5) and Jaden Echevarria; Trumbull – Ryan Gomes (W, 4-3), Bryan Kraus (5), Andrew Harvey (6, S) and Kevin Bruggeman