Softball: St. Joseph’s Payton Doiron perfect against McMahon

TRUMBULL — Payton Doiron pitched a perfect game for St. Joseph in its 14-0 run-rule victory over Brien McMahon on Wednesday.

Doiron struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced in the five-inning contest.

Maddie Fitzgerald has four hits and three RBIs for coach Jeff Babineau’s top-ranked Cadets.

Paige Hunter hit a home run and Mia Alicea had two hits.

ST. JOSEPH 14, MCMAHON 0

McMahon 000 00. 0 0 4

St Joseph 061 7x. 14 15 0

Batteries: M- Aiden Bowman and Lila Young; SJ- Payton Doiron and Charlee Horton