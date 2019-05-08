Softball: St. Joseph’s Payton Doiron perfect against McMahon

TRUMBULL — Payton Doiron pitched a perfect game for St. Joseph in its 14-0 run-rule victory over Brien McMahon on Wednesday. 

Doiron struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced in the five-inning contest. 

Maddie Fitzgerald has four hits and three RBIs for coach Jeff Babineau’s top-ranked Cadets. 

Paige Hunter hit a home run and Mia Alicea had two hits.

ST. JOSEPH 14, MCMAHON 0

McMahon 000 00.   0 0 4 

St Joseph 061 7x.    14 15 0 

Batteries: M- Aiden Bowman and Lila Young; SJ- Payton Doiron and Charlee Horton 

