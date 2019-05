Trumbull defeated Stamford, 3-1 (25-14, 25-15, 26-28, 25-13) on Wednesday.

With the victory, coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles improved to 8-7 (6-4 FCIAC) to qualify for the state tournament.

Maverick Grillo had 16 kills, 19 digs and seven aces.

Damian Raptopoulos totaled 34 assists, two go with two aces and a pair of kills.

Joe DeFusco had six kills, 15 digs and five aces.

Hank Carlson had 17 digs.

Trumbull will host Westhill on Wednesday at 5:30.