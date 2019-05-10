Movie Menu: Mrs. Doubtfire, Sweet Home Alabama, Mildred Pierce and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, May 10

The Godfather (1972): On this Mother’s Day weekend, pay close attention to how the Corleone family member, despite their enthusiasm for crime, are always nice to Momma. 5:30 p.m., AMC

Sweet Home Alabama (2002): Mother has some strong ideas in this comedy, starring Reese Witherspoon, about a woman who heads home to tie up loose ends before her wedding. 5:30 p.m., Frefm

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): Because the mother in this family comedy isn’t too happy with the father, he has to get creative to spend time with his kids. Robin Williams and Sally Field star. 7 p.m., POP

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971): Many a mother might be frightened by Gene Wilder’s shenanigans in this musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel. 8:35 p.m. Syfy

Saturday, May 11

Monster-in-Law (2005): Mother certainly knows best, in the form of Jane Fonda, in this comedy about what can happen when grown children think they can make their own decisions. 11:35 a.m., Frefm

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939): Any mother would be proud of a U.S. Senator as authentic and trustworthy as James Stewart in this classic from director Frank Capra. 12 noon. TCM

Sunday, May 12

Stella Dallas (1937): Few mothers suffer like Barbara Stanwyck in this timeless movie soap opera about a mother who will do anything to help her daughter advance. 1:30 p.m. TCM

The First Wives Club (1996): Diane Keaton and Bette Midler play well-meaning mothers who find themselves in the middle of complicated relationships with men in this hit comedy. 3 p.m. CMT

Mildred Pierce (1945): Joan Crawford won an Oscar for playing an ultimate mother who believes she sacrifices everything for her daughters. But it’s all a bit more complicated. 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Breakfast Club (1985): Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald play teenagers only a mother could love in this classic drama from director John Hughes. 3:45 p.m. IFC