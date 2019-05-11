Kneads & Cravings: Tasty mistakes

Once upon a time in a kitchen not so far away an overzealous cheese lover poured far too much cheese into the mix for her cheese puffs. It was in this kitchen that she created cheese flats.

Recently, while attempting to make cheese puffs (in an ongoing effort to make something fancier than my friend’s charcuterie boards for girls’ night in), I decided that there’s no such thing as too much cheese. I grated away to my little cheese loving heart’s content and essentially created a savory cheese-based cookie or scone instead of a puff.

Now this kitchen fumble was purely an accident — the puffs couldn’t puff from the extra cheese — but given that they still had a lovely cheesy flavor (and partially because I felt like an inspired genius) I decided that these funky little flats were tasty enough to make again … and again. However, for those not willing to embrace mistakes I noted the slight deviations wiser chefs than I can make to ensure they have a nice puff.

Savory Cheese Flats

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese (6 oz. if you want to make it as a puff)

1 cup water

1 cup flour

4 eggs

6 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons minced chives

2 teaspoons thyme (fresh or from the spice cabinet)

1 teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

Grate the cheddar while warming the oven to 400 degrees. On the stovetop, place the water, butter and salt into a pot and let it melt (not boil) on a medium heat. Once the butter is fully melted remove it from the heat and stir the flour to the pot. Once the mix becomes doughy let it sit for five minutes before adding the eggs one at a time. After the eggs are completely mixed into the dough fold the chives, thyme, pepper and cheese into the mix. Once combined spoon the dough onto lined baking sheets. (For those making puffs instead of flats, spoon a bit more than 1 teaspoon for each puff on the pan). Bake the flats for 20 minutes or until they are a nice golden brown and serve warm.