Vehicle Park Stickers/Parking Permits

The town 2019 park stickers are available. While entrance to all Trumbull Parks is open to the public, parking within the parks requires a Vehicle Parking Permit year round, January 1-December 31. In accordance with the Parks and Recreation Commission regulations, Vehicle Parking Permits shall be issued to Trumbull town residents at no cost. Vehicle registration will serve as proof of residency. Trumbull residents and/or taxpayers who own vehicles paying taxes to a town other than Trumbull are considered non-residents. Non-resident Parking Permits may be purchased for a fee of $112.

Vehicles without current parking permits are subject to a $25 violation.

Parking permits are available at the Trumbull Recreation Department, 5892 Main St., (Tellalian Building on the corner of Main Street and Church Hill Road), Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

If you cannot get to the office during regular business hours, mail a photocopy of your car registration and your license with a self-addressed stamped envelope and your permit will be returned by mail. Include your name, address, email address and daytime phone number. Allow two weeks for processing.

Applicants must present a Connecticut driver’s license and a current, non-expired, vehicle registration for private passenger and/or combination vehicles reflecting a tax town of Trumbull (#144). You must present a registration for each vehicle you would like a parking sticker for. One parking permit is given for each vehicle registered in the Town of Trumbull.

Guest parking passes for the parks are distributed in two-week increments. The resident must know the dates of the two weeks they need the pass for when they request it (the dates will be printed on the pass). Residents can obtain the pass in person from the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department. Each household is permitted one free two-week pass per calendar year. Additional passes can be purchased for a fee of $25.

Formerly known as the Nanny Pass, the Caregiver pass allows the children of residents to enjoy the parks if they are driven by a non-resident caregiver. Residents can obtain the pass in person from the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department. Each household is permitted one free caregiver pass per calendar year. Additional passes can be purchased for a fee of $112. Residents must present a valid government issued photo ID as proof of residency (or see additional proof of residency below) along with the driver’s license and the car registration of the caregiver.

Commercial vehicles are excluded from Trumbull parks by town ordinance.