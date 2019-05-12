Library hosts Mike Ingber for talk on Internet Safety

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host computer instructor Mike Ingber for a talk on Internet Safety on Thursday, May 16, from 2-4 p.m., in the Community Room.

This class is designed to help you avoid many of the risks that are lurking online. These risks can infect your computer, can steal your personal information, and can scam you in many ways. Among the assorted topics that we will discuss: firewalls and security software, passwords, attachments and downloading, social engineering, phishing, popular scams, popups, malware, ransomware, and the importance of backups. Join us to learn more about staying safe online.

Mike Ingber is the owner of Upward Business Systems, which has been in business since 1989. Mike received an M.S. Degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and a B.S. Degree in Computer Science and Applied Math from Stony Brook University.

This program is free to attend and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

Register online at trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197.