Softball: Top-ranked St. Joseph defeats Ridgefield

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph, ranked first in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, defeated Ridgefield High, 9-1, on Monday.
Payton Doiron allowed only two hits for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, now 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the FCIAC.
Charlie Horton had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in three runs.
Kaitlin Capobianco and Maddie Fitzgerald had three hits each.
ST. JOSEPH, 9, RIDGEFIELD 1
Ridgefield 000 001 0 1 2 3
St Joseph 013 014 x 9 16 0
Batteries: Ridgefield-Destefano(L), and Filaski; St. Joseph- Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton
Records: Ridgefield 7-8; St Joseph 16-0 12-0