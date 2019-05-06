Softball: Top-ranked St. Joseph defeats Ridgefield

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph, ranked first in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, defeated Ridgefield High, 9-1, on Monday. 

Payton Doiron allowed only two hits for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, now 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the FCIAC. 

Charlie Horton had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in three runs. 

Kaitlin Capobianco and Maddie Fitzgerald had three hits each.

ST. JOSEPH, 9, RIDGEFIELD 1 

Ridgefield 000 001 0 1 2 3 

St Joseph 013 014 x 9 16 0 

Batteries: Ridgefield-Destefano(L), and Filaski; St. Joseph- Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton 

RecordsRidgefield 7-8St Joseph 16-0 12-0 

