Trumbull police identify man who died in crash

TRUMBULL — Police identified the victim of a fatal Friday night crash as 54-year-old town resident Eric Gabrielson. The crash was reported about 7 p.m. in the area of Daniels Farm Road near Strobel Road.

In a prepared statement, police said Gabrielson was driving a Toyota pickup truck south on Daniels Farm Road when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Volkswagen Jetta driving the other way.

The impact caused the Volkswagen to spin around before coming to rest on a lawn, and the truck eventually came to rest against a nearby residence, according to police.

Gabrielson was trapped inside the truck and bystanders tried to help him out before police, firefighters and EMS arrived. Gabrielson was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Trumbull Police traffic officers are investigating the accident, with help from the Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“As of this time, the cause of the accident is unknown, but officers are working to determine whether Gabrielson’s medical condition may have played a role in the accident,” police said.