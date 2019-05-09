Trumbull residents make honor roll at Notre Dame High School

Christopher Cipriano, Principal, has announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the third marking period honor roll at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield.

High Honors

Grade 9 — Zhe (Nick) Chen, Corinn Ouellette, Tiffany Suporn, Danielle Yardis

Grade 10 — Danna Aguilar, Rose Baker, Hannah Bershefsky, Katarina Christensen, Annie Deal, Brian Essing, Riley Marko, Jillian Nunez

Grade 11 — Sophie Stachurski

Grade 12 — Kacy Adams, Katherine Liao, Nicholas Miller, Julia Mizak, Michael Mizak, Sabah Munshi

Honors

Grade 9 — Jeffrey Langelius

Grade 10 — Elizabeth LaFrance, Nathan Mastrony, Courtney Trutt

Grade 11 — Lucas Gelmetti, Jolene Theilman

Grade 12 — Gabriel DaSilva, Yicheng (Eason) Dong