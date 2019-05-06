Celebrity breakfast to honor 1989 Trumbull Little League team

Any Connecticut resident over 40 likely remembers the warm August afternoon in 1989 in Williamsport, PA, home to the Little League World Series, when the Trumbull National Little League team took the baseball world by storm in a thrilling, nationally televised 5-2 win versus Taiwan.

The image of Trumbull pitcher Chris Drury jumping for joy after recording the last out of the game against the favored Taiwan team is one Associated Press (AP) image that many remember to this day, never mind the huge homecoming the team received when it returned to Trumbull.

Those memories and more will be celebrated on May 21 at the Trumbull Marriott as part of Sterling House Community Center’s annual Celebrity Breakfast.

A handful of players and coaches from the celebrated 1989 Trumbull National squad are expected to be on hand at the breakfast, proceeds to benefit the programs and services offered by Stratford-based Sterling House, a non-profit agency founded in 1932.

Former NY Giants player and television sports broadcaster Beasley Reece will be the featured guest speaker at the annual breakfast, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Trumbull Marriott.

For those interested in attending, tickets are $60 each and can be purchased by calling or emailing Patty Calabrese at Sterling House at (203) 378-2606 or by email at: pcalabrese@sterlinghousecc.org.