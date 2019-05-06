Letter — National Nurses Week — Recognizing the nurses who serve our community

To the Editor:

St. Vincent’s Medical Center is celebrating National Nurses Week, May 6-12, by honoring and recognizing the nearly 700 registered nurses who serve throughout our sites of care. Nurses are part of an esteemed profession that is four million strong across the U.S.

From the excitement of the delivery room, to the heart-breaking end of life – and so many moments in between – nurses are there for us. And while many of them provide patient care, many others are making their marks in different ways, doing ground-breaking work as researchers, executives, educators, and policy makers. Through these wide-ranging roles, nurses have an unmatched perspective on prevention, wellness and delivery of healthcare services.

At St. Vincent’s, our nurses touch thousands of lives across all our practice settings. While the clinical focus varies, the characteristics that distinguish our nurses are the same across the board; compassion, caring, responsiveness and sensitivity. In this time of never-ending challenges in healthcare, our nurses join hands with our multidisciplinary partners to keep safe, high-quality care a top priority, pursuing excellence in nursing practice.

Achieving Magnet® redesignation in March 2018 is a testament to our continued dedication to nursing excellence. St. Vincent’s was the first hospital in Fairfield County and one of only six in Connecticut to achieve this distinction. This journey has provided our nursing team the opportunity to face challenges with courage, creativity and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients and the Fairfield County. With our main campus located in Bridgeport – the state’s largest and poorest city – St. Vincent’s healthcare professionals, including our nurses, are dedicated to improving the health of our neighbors through education by offering programs throughout the year, including our annual stroke symposium, free weekly blood pressure screenings in our lobby, and our annual Medical Mission at Home.

Nurses are often described as the “heart” of an organization – and I’m proud to say that St. Vincent’s heart is healthy and strong. We are so grateful for the extraordinary people who have pursued the nursing profession to make a positive difference in the lives of so many.

Dale Danowski,

Chief Nursing Officer

St. Vincent’s Medical Center