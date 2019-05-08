Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adults

Mindful Meditation — Monday, May 6 and May 20, from noon-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. Two one-hour sessions are offered. First session starts at noon and a second session starts at 1 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.

CT’s Remarkable Jewish Women — Tuesday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. Jewish women in Connecticut have made a lasting impact on our society. Learn about the many Connecticut Jewish women who have challenged the status quo and blazed new trails.

Internet Safety — Thursday, May 16, from 2-4 p.m. Join computer instructor Mike Ingber for a discussion that will help you avoid many of the risks that are lurking online. Registration required.

Teens

YA Food Explorers — For grades 6-10. Saturday, May 11, from 1-2:30 p.m. Test your foodie knowledge with a game of Nutrition Jeopardy and learn how to bake and decorate delicious donuts with a registered dietitian. Registration required.

Anime Club — For grades 8-12. Wednesday, May 15, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. We will watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime’s, read manga, and learn about Japanese culture.

Children’s

Pajama Storytime — For ages 3-6. Monday, May 13, from 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Registration opens April 15.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, May 14, at 6:45 p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Fairchild Branch

Adults and Teens

Creator’s Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, May 15, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Children’s

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist.

Creator’s Corner Exploration — For ages 8 and up. May 11, 13 and 15. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits plus electronic kits. Go online for times. Drop-in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call us at 203-452-5197.