Trumbull State House Delegation collecting tattered U.S. flags

In anticipation of Flag Day, State Reps. David Rutigliano, Laura Devlin and Ben McGorty, in cooperation with the Trumbull American Legion Post #141, are encouraging Trumbull residents to dispose of their worn American flags in a dignified and respectful way.

The U.S. Flag Code specifies that old American flags no longer in service must be properly disposed, and the lawmakers are offering this service free of charge, in conjunction with American Legion Post #141.

The Trumbull state legislative delegation will have two separate drop-off locations. The drive begins Monday, May 6 and will continue through Thursday, June 13, just shy of Flag Day on Friday, June 14.

Drop off locations are:

• Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

• Trumbull Town Hall, 5866 Main St.

• Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library, 1718 Huntington Tpke.

Residents may also drop flags off at the American Legion Post #141 in Trumbull.

For additional information, call 800-842-1423.