Police — Father hit daughters, threatened suicide

A 52-year-old Trumbull man is facing charges after allegedly striking his two daughers and then theatening to kill himself May 4.

According to reports, the girls’ mother, who does not live with them, called police shortly after 2 p.m. and told officers that one of the girls had told her she had been in a fight with their father. Police investigated and the girls reported that they had been playfighting in the living room when their father came into the room and told them that he was going to the laundromat.

When the girls refused to go with him, he reportedly grew angry and hit one on the face and the other on the leg before grabbing a pair of scissors and threatening to kill himself if they called police. The father denied the allegations, but officers noted the girls had minor injuries consistent with their version of events.

The father was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, and second-degree breach of peace. Bond was $5,000 for court May 6.

Employee theft

Police have charged a former Target employee with third-degree larceny after she allegedly stole nearly $4,500 from the store.

Target staff filed the complaint December 31 alleging that a cashier, Amanda Powell, 20, of Bridgeport, had stolen $4,499.65 from her register drawer over about three weeks from November to December. Store security noticed the missing money when Powell’s register was consistently short. A review of the video surveillance allegedly showed Powell opening the drawer and taking money out and putting it in her pocket.

Police arrested Powell May 1. Bond was $25,000 for court May 8.

Home health aid charged

A home health aid has been charged following a lengthy investigation into reports of thefts from one of his clients.

Police said the victim reported missing $1,800 from a lockbox that had been in her bedroom on January 27, 2018. Her wallet had also been missing money, and an engraved gold medallion was also missing. Also the day before her home health aid, Sylvens Rene, 40, of East Hartford, was scheduled to leave for Florida he allegedly tried to use the victim’s American Express card to get a cash advance, police said.

Officers were able to get a warrant for Rene’s arrest, and were able to arrest him May 2 after he was picked up by East Hartford police. He was charged with fourth-degree larceny. Court date is May 10.

Left kids in car

A 38-year-old Trumbull woman is facing charges after a bystander called police to report that her two children had been left alone in a running car in the Stop & Shop parking lot May 2.

When police arrived the car was gone, but the witness provided a license plate number, which police used to track down the owner. The woman admitted going into the store and getting a drink from the coolers at the front of the store. She brought her youngest child (born in 2013) with her into the store but left the other two (born in 2011 and 2009) in the car. She estimated she had been in the store no more than 2-3 minutes. Police said it is illegal to leave a child under age 12 alone for any length of time.

The mother was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and released on a promise to appear in court May 9.