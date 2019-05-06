Student receives Community Service Volunteer award

On Friday, April 5, Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo presented Madison Middle School 8th grader, Amanda Lepore, with a Community Service Volunteer award. This was to acknowledge her fundraising efforts to purchase stuffed animals for kids in crisis.

Amanda, who is a member of the National Junior Honor Society at Madison Middle School, was assigned to create a Community Service Project. Amanda wanted to help children who may be going through a tough time, but was not exactly sure how she could do that. She then contacted the Trumbull Police Department to determine if her idea was something that she would be allowed to do, and met with Officer Timothy Fedor who strongly supported and welcomed her idea.

Amanda then contacted her family and friends to seek donations for the stuffed animals that could be given to those kids in crisis. Everyone who she asked for assistance was willing to participate in her project. She then set up an appointment to deliver the animals to the Trumbull Police Department, and that was when Chief Lombardo decided to thank her and present her with the certificate and award. Due to Amanda’s efforts, an officer will now have

stuffed animals available to help comfort children during difficult situations that they may encounter.

Madison Middle School has a School Resource Officer assigned throughout the school year, to aid in the safety of the school, teach various safety issues, and get to know the students and faculty.