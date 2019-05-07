Finalists announced for National Merit Scholarships

Principal, Marc W. Guarino, and the Trumbull High School community have announced the names of the finalists in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarships. They are Soumya L. Ganti, Liam Patrick McEniry and Samantha G. Pollock.

Approximately 16,000 semifinalists advance to the Finalist level. All Finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2019. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.