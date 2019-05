On Saturday April 27, Cub Scout Pack 167 cleaned up Beach Memorial Park by the pool and parking lot. They had a scavenger hunt to see all the different types of garbage they could find. One of the most littered items they found were cigarette butts. Other items found were plastic bottles, glass bottles, beer cans and candy wrappers. These scouts are an exemplary example of what it means to be a good citizen. Note, not all scouts are pictured.</caption>