One dead following Friday crash

Officials said the man who died was a 54-year-old man who lived in the Daniels Farm Road area. His name was not disclosed, pending notification of his family.

In a post on Facebook at 8:47 p.m., police said officers were investigating a serious crash on Daniels Farm Road.

The crash in the Daniels Farm Road area near Strobel Road was reported around 7 p.m. Police said a pickup truck and a sedan collided.

“Two vehicles were involved, one leaving the road striking a private home,” police said. “No one was injured inside the residence and one person was taken to the hospital from an involved vehicle.”

The driver of the pickup was trapped inside the vehicle. People in the area tried to help him before police arrived.

Police provided medical aid to the man until firefighters from Trumbull Center and Nichols Fire departments arrived and extricated the man. Trumbull EMS staff treated the man and took him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

This story will be updated when police release additional information.