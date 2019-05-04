Softball: No. 2 St. Joe’s knocks off No. 1 Masuk on Hunter’s home run

Monroe — Paige Hunter’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference maker when St. Joseph defeated Masuk High, 2-0, in a meeting between the top two ranked teams in the GameTimeCt Top 10 poll on Saturday.

No. 2 St. Joseph is now 15-0. No. 1 Masuk dropped to 14-1.

Hunter’s blast scored Maddie Fitzgerald, who had singled.

The Cadets’ Payton Doiron pitched a four-hit shutout.

The Panthers’ Sam Schiebe allowed only three hits and struck out eight.

The game was moved to Masuk because of poor field conditions.

ST. JOSEPH 2, MASUK 0

Masuk High 000 000 0 0 4 0

St. Joseph 000 002 x 2 3 1

Batteries: M- Sam Schiebe (L) and Montana Killoran; SJ- Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton

Records: Masuk 14-1, St. Joseph 15-0