Trumbull man burglarizes ex’s home

Police have charged a 19-year-old Trumbull man in connection with a break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s home early in the morning April 23.

According to police, the woman reported that the suspect, Steven Simon, went to the house after midnight and began knocking on her bedroom window, attempting to gain entry. When she refused to let him in, he allegedly told her he was going to cut the screen and come inside, police said.

The woman ran upstairs, and later came back down to find Simon in the basement. She told him to leave, and he demanded money, police said. By the time officers arrived he was gone.

The woman told police where Simon lived, and when officers went there Simon was reportedly waiting outside for them. He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace. Bond was $2,000 for court later that day.

False reporting

A traffic crash March 10 led to criminal charges against a Trumbull man April 22.

According to reports, Monroe police investigated a hit-and-run crash on Route 25. Police said a car pulled out of the Buffalo Bill’s steakhouse parking lot and collided with a passing car, then left the scene. The license plate of the vehicle fell off in the collision, though, police said, and the following day Charles Bryan, 43, called police to report his car had been stolen the previous day.

Bryan allegedly told police that the car in question was rarely driven and had disappeared while he was staying overnight at a friend’s house. The car was later found with recent crash damage.

Police did further investigation and found numerous receipts inside the car for purchases during the time Bryan claimed he had not been driving the car. There was also credit card receipts from Buffalo Bill’s for the night of the crash that indicated Bryan had purchased multiple alcoholic beverages. Bryan was charged with falsely reporting a vehicle theft, interfering with police, and false incident reporting. Bond was $25,000 for court April 30.