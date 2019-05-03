Golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club holds Best Ball tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s ABCD Best Ball Tournament, with four-man teams competing, was played at the Trumbull Tashua Knolls Golf Course on April 30 with a total of 80 players.

This was a standard ABCD tournament. Each player plays his own ball throughout. The sum of the two best net scores on each hole was the team score. This was not a scramble or shamble.

In first place were Art Pranger/ Rudy Dambrosio/ George Gould/Dave Martini with a score of 113.

Second place went to Jerry Gregory/Richard Freemen/Thomas Kascak/Robert Skinner with a score of 120.

Third place had William Walsh/Mark Ryan/Bob Flemming/Charles Milot with a score of 121.

Fourth place had John Gallagher/John Strich/Tony Montemurno/Bud Hersch with a score of 122.

Fifth place saw John DiBella/Carmine Raguso/Mark Reed/Ronald Rubano with a score of 122.

In sixth place were Richard Frank/Felix Esposito/Bob Vagnini/Jack Miller with a score of 124.