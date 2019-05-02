Tashua bowling: Team 17 in front with one week remaining

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on April 30.

With only one more week of bowling, Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa) moved into first place with an eight-point lead over Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler).

John Verdeschi bowled the high scratch single game of 248, the individual with handicap game of 273 and the high three game scratch series of 603.

Alan Careddu bowled the series with handicap of 701.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 123 points.

Charles Lee is in second place with 120 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.22.

Angelo Cordone is at 193.61 and John Verdeschi is at 192.38.