Lilia Ivanovich scored six goals and added six assists when St. Joseph stepped out of conference play and defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.), 19-4, on Wednesday.

Annie McNeil scored five goals with three assists for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets.

Jettke Gray had four goals and two assists.

Isabelle Casucci tacked on three goals with four assists.

Olivia Badeux had a goal and Ryan Camiglio and Ana Nogueira assists.