‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on stage at St. Joe’s this weekend

— Chris Pirro ’19

Saint Joseph High School will present its spring musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this weekend at the school. Performances are Thursday through Saturday.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. Nearly 100 St Joseph High School students are involved in the production that will be performed May 2, 3, and 4 at 7:30p.m.

Tickets are available online.