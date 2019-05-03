Movie Menu: Remember the Titans, Beaches, Sicario and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, May 3

Our Town (1940): How does it feel to live in a town where everyone knows everyone’s business? Martha Scott stars in this classic based on Thornton Wilder’s play about community. 6:15 p.m., TCM.

Friday Night Lights (2004): How exciting can it be to go to a high school football game on a Friday night in West Texas? Billy Bob Thornton starts in this movie based on Buzz Bissinger’s book. 8 p.m., CMT.

Remember the Titans (2000): What difference can a new football coach make to a community experiencing racial tension? Denzel Washington stars in this look at high school sports. 8 and 10:30 p.m., E!

Forrest Gump (1994): What makes life resemble a box of chocolates? Tom Hanks offers all the sayings and answers in this Oscar winner from director Robert Zemeckis.

7 p.m., VH-1.

Saturday, May 4

O Brother, Where Are Thou? (2000): What trouble can three escaped convicts get into in the deep South in the 1930s? George Clooney stars in this comedy from the Coen Brothers.

6:30 p.m., AMC.

Beaches (1988): What is the real meaning of friendship between two women with very different backgrounds? Bette Midler discovers the wind beneath her wings in this sudsy drama.

8 p.m., Flix.

Sunday, May 5

Rocky (1976): What’s the real value of a man’s dream about his life? Sylvester Stallone stars in this Oscar winner about dreams, realities and hope in the boxing ring.

2 p.m., IFC.

The Lion King (1994): What can a child learn about himself and his legacy when his immediate world falls apart? Classic animated film from the Disney studios.

3:55 p.m., Frefm.

Sicario (2015): What realities must an inexperienced federal agent face when trying to fight drug traffic? Emily Blunt stars in this modern classic written by Taylor Sheridan.

3 p.m., FXM.

The Miracle Worker (1962): What resources do parents reach for when they learn their young daughter is deaf and blind? Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke star in this Oscar winner.

4 p.m., TCM.

Pride and Prejudice (2005): How do people manage to develop a romance when they can’t stop talking? Keira Knightly stars in this drama based on Jane Austen’s novel.

5:45 p.m., Flix.

In the Heat of the Night (1967): How can men of the law confront their realities about racial prejudice to solve a racially-charged murder? An Oscar winner for Best Picture.

6 p.m., TCM.