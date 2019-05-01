Kids Stuff: Family fun

SPECIAL EVENTS

Pockets, Aprons, and Sewing Workshop for Kids, May 4, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Ages 6-12 create a functional, washable apron with a custom pocket. Cost: $10-$25. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Mother’s Day Herb Planter Workshop for Kids, May 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 construct a simple wooden box, paint it, and plant three pots of herbs. Cost: $10-$25. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids: Light and Airy — Woodwinds, May 11, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Migration Madness: Bird Bingo Scavenger Hunt, May 19, 1-2 p.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Free, kid-friendly family program. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org.

NATURE

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.