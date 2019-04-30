Swimming: Jillian Rice sweeps up awards at Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Jillian Rice of Trumbull was honored by the Bryant University Department of Athletics as its Female Athlete of the Year at its annual Awards Banquet hosted on campus at the Chace Athletic Center.

Rice was the driving force behind the Bulldogs’ second-straight Northeast Conference women’s swimming and diving championship. The St. Joseph graduate was also NCAA Women of the Year and the Bulldog Award.

At the NEC meet, she won three individual gold medals. Rice was a part of four relay teams that won gold on her way to becoming just the second Bulldog to ever earn NEC Swimmer of the Meet honors. She helped three of those relays set conference records in the process.

Rice has posted a 3.61 GPA as an applied psychology major. She is a four-time member of the NEC Academic Honor Roll.