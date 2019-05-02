Student art show at Westfield Trumbull May 9-23

The annual Trumbull K-12 private school Art Show takes place at Westfield Trumbull, 5065 Main St., from Thursday, May 9-Thursday, May 23, in the lower JC Penny Court. The show will open at 7 p.m., on May 9.

The show features more than 200 student artists from the Trumbull private schools: St. Joseph and Christian Heritage. The artwork can be viewed during mall hours.

Sponsors are: The Trumbull Arts Commission, private school art teachers and principals, Westfield Trumbull and the Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.