School News

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be on May 9 and 10. More information will be sent home.

Grades 2 and 5 Chorus Concerts will be on Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. More information from the chorus teachers will be sent home.

Band and String Concerts will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. More information will be sent home by the instructors.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, June 5.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com

Frenchtown was enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which just ended for this school year. We earned almost $3,900 so far and will find out if this is the final tally. Thanks to everyone who participated.

Frenchtown was enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. We have 21 families who have enrolled and have earned more than 20,000 points so far and will get the final tally soon. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, please join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more! Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.