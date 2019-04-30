United Soccer Club fares well at Hartwell Tournament

The town of Trumbull was well represented by the Trumbull United Soccer Club at the 26th annual Hartwell Spring Warm-Up tournament held in Glastonbury the weekend of April 27-28.

TUSC sent boys and girls teams from U9 to U15 age divisions upstate to participate against competition from all over the state and Rhode Island. They performed well in all age brackets.

Four teams finished the weekend in first place overall in their division, with six teams taking second place honors.

The tournament provided opportunities for the players, parents and coaches to bond, have fun while competing against top level teams.

The club will continue back with their spring schedules this coming weekend, with competition in the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association (CJSA) Southwest District league for travel teams and the Connecticut Club Soccer League (CCSL) for its four TUSC Premier teams.

All home games are played on the weekend at Indian Ledge Park and at Trumbull High School.