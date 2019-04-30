Trumbull United try out dates

Tryouts for Trumbull United Travel and TUSC Premier will take place for the fall 2019/spring 2020 season at InSports on Trefoil Drive on the following days and times:

Monday, May 6: Girls (2009-2012) 5 to 6:15 p.m; Girls (2005-2008) 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: Girls (2009-2012) 5 to 6:15 p.m; Girls (2005-2008) 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 10: Girls (2005-2008) 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Boys (2005-2008) 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Friday May 17: Boys & Girls (2010-2012) 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls (2009) 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Registration links can be found on http://www.trumbullunited.com in the “Tryouts” section. Only Trumbull residents will be allowed to participate in the tryouts and players must fully register online prior to the tryouts Players are strongly encouraged to attend both days of tryouts and there is no cost to try out for a team.

Those with any questions regarding the tryouts should contact the club directors directly at TrumbullUnitedSoccerClub@gmail.com.

Trumbull United provides both a competitive and developmental soccer environment for over 350 Trumbull boys and girls and is run by a Trumbull resident-only, parent volunteer Board of Directors. The club employs top-level, certified coaches from the local area that provide the best possible learning experience with the goal to get our players ready for soccer at the high school level.