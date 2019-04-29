Baseball: Trumbull’s big inning defeats Greenwich

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High used a six-run first inning rally as a springboard to a 9-4 victory over Greenwich High on Monday. 

Ray Leonzi and Luke Masiuk each had three hits, including a double, and both scored a pair of runs for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles (8-5, 5-4 FCIAC). 

Hunter Gruenstrass and Chris Genaro had RBIs for Greenwich (3-9). 

TRUMBULL 9, GREENWICH 4 

Greenwich     001 120 0     4     3    0 

Trumbull        612  000 X     9  11    3  

BatteriesG- Colalucci (L), Thibeault (1), Lustova (3), Pierce (5) and Hunter Gruenstrass; T-Justin Nyarady (W 2-1), Ben Micinilio (5), Chris Brown (7) and Kevin Bruggeman  

Related posts:

  1. CHS girls defeat Harvey booters, 6-1
  2. Kennedy Center Golf Classic
  3. Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Fairfield
  4. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Stratford High