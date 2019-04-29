Baseball: Trumbull’s big inning defeats Greenwich

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High used a six-run first inning rally as a springboard to a 9-4 victory over Greenwich High on Monday.

Ray Leonzi and Luke Masiuk each had three hits, including a double, and both scored a pair of runs for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles (8-5, 5-4 FCIAC).

Hunter Gruenstrass and Chris Genaro had RBIs for Greenwich (3-9).

TRUMBULL 9, GREENWICH 4

Greenwich 001 120 0 4 3 0

Trumbull 612 000 X 9 11 3

Batteries: G- Colalucci (L), Thibeault (1), Lustova (3), Pierce (5) and Hunter Gruenstrass; T-Justin Nyarady (W 2-1), Ben Micinilio (5), Chris Brown (7) and Kevin Bruggeman