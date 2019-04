GREENWICH — You have to be prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.

Trumbull’s Kenzie Bruggeman singled in a run in the top of the first inning, and Emily Gell made sure it held up in a 1-0 FCIAC victory over Greenwich on Monday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles are 13-0, 9-0 in the FCIAC.

Gell struck out 12 and matched two-hitters with the Cards’ Sophia Prieto.

Greenwich is 6-7.

TRUMBULL 1, GREENWICH 0

Trumbull 1000000 = 1 2 1

Greenwich 0000000= 0 2 2